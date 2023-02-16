Watch CBS News
I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon closed going both directions due to semitruck crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Department of Transportation says I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon is closed going both directions after a tractor-trailer crash. 

CDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and to expect delays and extended closures following a commercial vehicle crash. 

The department says available detours for drivers are US 50, CO 91, US 285, and US 24. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

