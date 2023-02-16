I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon closed going both directions due to semitruck crash

Colorado Department of Transportation says I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon is closed going both directions after a tractor-trailer crash.

TRAVEL ALERT | ROAD CLOSURE - #I70 Glenwood Canyon ❗️5p.m. (2/15/23) - in both directions due to commercial motor vehicle crash. Expect extended closures. Available detours: #US50, #CO91, #US24 #US285. Check https://t.co/bjBVfk462O or the COtrip Planner app for updates. pic.twitter.com/g277oHEv2w — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 16, 2023

CDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and to expect delays and extended closures following a commercial vehicle crash.

The department says available detours for drivers are US 50, CO 91, US 285, and US 24.