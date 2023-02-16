I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon closed going both directions due to semitruck crash
Colorado Department of Transportation says I-70 towards Glenwood Canyon is closed going both directions after a tractor-trailer crash.
CDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and to expect delays and extended closures following a commercial vehicle crash.
The department says available detours for drivers are US 50, CO 91, US 285, and US 24.
