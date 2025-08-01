Watch CBS News
I-70 westbound in Aurora closed due to rollover crash involving semi

Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson

Aurora police have warned drivers to expect heavy traffic delays after a semi rolled over on I-70 near Tower Road on Friday.

Authorities said the crash was reported just after 5 p.m. and one person suffered minor injuries. Although it was temporarily down to one lane, westbound traffic on the interstate will be completely closed starting around 6:30 p.m. to allow heavy tow trucks to remove the semi from the highway.

All of westbound I-70 will be diverted onto Tower Road. APD does not currently have an estimate for when the interstate will reopen.

