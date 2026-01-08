Westbound I-70 closed in Colorado mountains at Vail Pass Summit due to crash

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Vail Pass Summit due to a crash on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure was in place at Exit 190.

CDOT posted about the crash on the social media platform X just before 11 a.m. What caused the crash is being investigated.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Vail Pass Summit due to a crash on Thursday morning. CDOT

CDOT urged drivers to use slower speeds as snow continues to fall in the mountains and along the Front Range.

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday due to a "quick-moving storm" that was expected to bring 5-10 inches for Vail Pass and near the Eisenhower Tunnel, with 4–8 inches at lower elevations. The Denver metro area and foothills were also expected to receive measurable snow.

An estimate of when the westbound lanes of I-70 were expected to reopen was not provided by CDOT.