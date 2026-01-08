Watch CBS News
Local News

Westbound I-70 closed in Colorado mountains at Vail Pass Summit due to crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Vail Pass Summit due to a crash on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure was in place at Exit 190.

CDOT posted about the crash on the social media platform X just before 11 a.m. What caused the crash is being investigated. 

i-70-vail-pass-crash.jpg
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Vail Pass Summit due to a crash on Thursday morning.  CDOT

CDOT urged drivers to use slower speeds as snow continues to fall in the mountains and along the Front Range. 

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday due to a "quick-moving storm" that was expected to bring 5-10 inches for Vail Pass and near the Eisenhower Tunnel, with 4–8 inches at lower elevations. The Denver metro area and foothills were also expected to receive measurable snow. 

An estimate of when the westbound lanes of I-70 were expected to reopen was not provided by CDOT. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue