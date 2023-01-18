Watch CBS News
Both directions of I-70 closed between Airpark and Kansas Border

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Airpark to the Kansas Border on Wednesday afternoon. Approximately 9 semis and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in a crash. 

Colorado State Patrol said that it started with a jack-knifed semi at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that caused a chain reaction of slide-offs and accidents. 

At least 50-60 vehicles, including semis and passenger vehicles, are stuck in the backups and closure. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and expect an extended closure. No injuries reported as of 2:20 p.m.

Eastbound lanes were closed from E-470, about 3 miles west of Watkins, to the Kansas Border, 10 miles east of Burlington. 

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between the Kansas Border and E-470. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed due to near-zero visibility conditions. 

