Both directions of I-70 closed between Airpark and Kansas Border
Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Airpark to the Kansas Border on Wednesday afternoon. Approximately 9 semis and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in a crash.
Colorado State Patrol said that it started with a jack-knifed semi at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that caused a chain reaction of slide-offs and accidents.
At least 50-60 vehicles, including semis and passenger vehicles, are stuck in the backups and closure. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and expect an extended closure. No injuries reported as of 2:20 p.m.
Eastbound lanes were closed from E-470, about 3 miles west of Watkins, to the Kansas Border, 10 miles east of Burlington.
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between the Kansas Border and E-470. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed due to near-zero visibility conditions.
for more features.