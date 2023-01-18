Both directions of I-70 closed between Airpark and Kansas Border

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Airpark to the Kansas Border on Wednesday afternoon. Approximately 9 semis and 12 passenger vehicles were involved in a crash.

I 70 shut down to multivehicle crash from air park to the Kansas line both directions. Approximately 9 semi‘s and 12 passenger vehicles involved. No injuries reported this far. Ongoing situation. Expect extended closure. Avoid area and try alternate route. pic.twitter.com/lKUvD04P46 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 18, 2023

Colorado State Patrol said that it started with a jack-knifed semi at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that caused a chain reaction of slide-offs and accidents.

I70 Strasburg closure. Stay away- this is going to take awhile pic.twitter.com/cqBGSOfJH6 — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) January 18, 2023

At least 50-60 vehicles, including semis and passenger vehicles, are stuck in the backups and closure. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and expect an extended closure. No injuries reported as of 2:20 p.m.

WINTER STORM UPDATE:

Dangerous road conditions due to increased winds and snow. I70 from Kansas to Airpark is closed. Hwy 86 is closing in approx. 15 mins due to white out conditions and drifting snow. Keep updated on road conditions and closures with https://t.co/tgECXBSIq1 — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) January 18, 2023

Eastbound lanes were closed from E-470, about 3 miles west of Watkins, to the Kansas Border, 10 miles east of Burlington.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between E-470 and the Kansas Border. I-70 closed both directions from Airpark to Kansas https://t.co/LlkPfbFAsl — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 18, 2023

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between the Kansas Border and E-470. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed due to near-zero visibility conditions.