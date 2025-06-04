Southbound lanes of I-25 reopen north of Denver after accident involving semi

Southbound lanes of I-25 closed north of Denver for accident involving semi

Southbound lanes of I-25 reopened after being closed north of Denver on Wednesday morning for an accident involving a semi and several vehicles. The crash happened at mile marker 220, about a half mile south of East 104th Avenue.

Southbound lanes of I-25 were closed near 104th Avenue on Wednesday morning because of an accident. CBS

There were several vehicles on the side of the road and a semi in the middle of the traffic lanes on the Colorado Department of Transportation webcam, showing the aftermath.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



I-25 Southbound is currently shut down due to a crash involving three passenger vehicles and a semi-truck that is leaking fuel. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at 104th Ave.



Multiple individuals have been transported to the… pic.twitter.com/cuhGmAmlQ2 — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) June 4, 2025

The Northglenn Police Department posted on social media that the crash involved a semi and three vehicles. The semi was leaking fuel.

The closure was in place between Exit 221- 104th Avenue and Exit 220- Thornton Parkway. Southbound traffic was being diverted off I-25 at 104th Avenue during the closure.

I-25 was closed north of Denver for an accident involving a semi early Wednesday morning. CDOT

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

What happened leading up to the accident is being investigated.

Southbound lanes of I-25 reopened just after 7 a.m. The backups stretched for miles and drivers were advised of delays in the area.

The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed near 104th Avenue on Wednesday morning. CDOT