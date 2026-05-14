I-225 reopens in Denver metro area following 5-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital

All lanes of I-225 reopened shortly after a five-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital early Thursday morning. According to Aurora police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Smith Road about 5:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes of I-225 near Smith Road reopened after an early morning crash on Thursday. CBS

When officers arrived, they found that five vehicles had been involved in a crash. Two people were rushed to the hospital.

All southbound lanes were shut down during the crash investigation and cleanup. What caused the crash is being investigated.

During the closure, Aurora police urged drivers to stay clear of East 17th Avenue at Fitzsimons Parkway because of a closure. That closure was put in place while crews repaired damaged RTD crossing guards for the light rail crossing near the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Crews made repairs to damaged crossing arms at the RTD light rail crossing at East 17th Avenue and Fitzsimons Parkway. CBS

Aurora police said that crews had worked overnight to evaluate the damage and being repairs.