I-225 north in Aurora partially reopens after fatal crash causes closure

A fatal crash on I-225 in Aurora temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene just south of the Alameda Exit around 6 p.m. Authorities said a single vehicle crashed, claiming the life of one person.

The Aurora Police Department said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The two left lanes reopened around 6:20 p.m., but APD said the right lane will remain closed for an extended time while they work the scene.