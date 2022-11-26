Hundreds attend vigil for teen who died after jumping into icy lake

Hundreds gathered at Crystal Lake Park in a neighborhood south of Chatfield Reservoir Friday night to remember teenager Dyllan Whittenburg and comfort his family.

"He didn't know that he was this big of a deal. That tells you a lot," Dyllan's mother said. People lit candles and wrote notes that were tied to a display along the water where Dyllan went in on Tuesday.

"He helped me through so much. Thick and thin," said McKayla Weadick, a friend. "He was one of the most respectful people; hardworking, determined. He got a job at 13." She recalled spending time together at each other's homes. "We were just like were always together. We have so many memories together," Weadick said.

There was a strong presence from Ranch View Middle School, where Dyllan attended. The school is collecting memories of him, while his classmates are suffering from the loss.

The Sheriff's Office says Dyllan went into the water of the lake Tuesday along with two girls and another boy. The investigation into how it happened is far from complete, but his family believes Dyllan went in after the others.

"From my understanding, Dyllan saw there was an issue and he just took off running, from what everybody said and dove in the water," said his aunt, Yvonne Wenzel. "Unfortunately Dyllan, he went under and nobody could find him fast enough to get him."

He was pulled from the water and rushed to a hospital. Dyllan turned 14 on Wednesday as he lay in a hospital bed, but Thursday, on Thanksgiving Day he passed away.

"He gave himself. Not that he would live, but that they would live," said Pastor Phillip Holland of the Valley View Christian Church as people held candles during the vigil.

"Just know that my heart is so full of love for every single one of you guys that has shown up to support all of us," said a family member to the crowd Friday night.

Dyllan's father sat near the shore along with his mother as balloons were released in memory of their son. "He touched everybody. That kid was amazing."