How Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West turns green in "Wicked," currently showing in Colorado

Wicked is one of the most successful musicals ever created, and right now it is showing in Denver at the Buell Theatre. The show, which follows the tale of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, is playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Aug. 25.

Only CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was given exclusive access backstage to see how Elphaba is transformed into the iconic green witch on stage every night.

Elphaba, played by Lauren Samuels, is one of the most iconic characters in any musical. So, getting her makeup correct is a big task for the cast and crew.

Samuels invited Thomas to her dressing room to watch how she becomes the green witch eight times a week.

"How long does the process take?" Thomas asked.

"It is actually pretty quick, about 30 minutes," Samuels said.

Samuels sat in a chair as makeup artist Tish Ferguson worked her own magic, so-to-say, by covering her in green makeup.

Thomas agreed not to share the brand and specific color of the makeup used as Ferguson said sometimes it is difficult to find. She noted the production tries to buy as much of it as they can at each stop on the tour but said there is only one specific color they can use to make sure Elphaba is the proper color.

She did say the brand and color are offered at makeup stores around the country, though.

"It is a water-based paint," Ferguson said.

"It is very cold," Samuels said of the process.

Samuels has only been on tour with the production for a handful of months. However, she said she still feels the magic in her transformation every night as she did when it was first done.

"The first greening is magical," Samuels said. "I was very shocked when I saw myself green, but it was an amazing feeling."

Samuels said it was fun to see how being covered in a unique color of makeup can actually help draw out features she never realized were so beautiful.

"The green will bring out other features that normally you wouldn't notice the other days," Ferguson said.

"We really noticed my blue eyes the first time we painted me green," Samuels said.

The paint covers Samuels' entire face, neck, chest, upper back, ears, nostrils and hands. However, most of the rest of her body does not require being covered as the costume conceals it for them.

However, green is not the only color which Samuels wears for each show.

"If you are really far back in the audience, and I was just green with no features, I would just look like a garden pea," Samuels said.

That is why Ferguson uses a white powder, and also adds deep tones of blush, eye shadow, lipstick, and more with different darker colors to give Elphaba more features.

"Because that is the whole point. Elphaba is supposed to be the prettiest girl in the room. She is not supposed to be ugly because she is green. So, that is what I focus on every day," Ferguson said.

Thomas had a wide range of questions for the duo, including unique questions like whether or not the paint becomes dry, or if it ends up becoming itchy.

"Denver has been a little bit drier, so it has been drier on my face, but no I don't go crusty. That is a good question," Samuels said as she laughed.

Ferguson helps Samuels create a character on stage which audiences around the world have grown to love.

The duo, who both said they have grown together to have a great relationship through the nightly process, said getting the makeup right is just one of many keys to creating Elphaba.

"This role in particular, everyone knows this role, it is so well-loved, it is so well-liked. The green is so recognizable that I still have that feeling every day that, it's me. I'm Elphaba. I'm the one that is getting green," Samuels said. "It is always a really emotional moment, because you are always like, 'Oh wow, I am Elphaba now. I am going to be playing this role.'"

If you would like to see Samuels as Elphaba you still have time.

Wicked tickets are still on sale and can be purchased at DCPA's official website.