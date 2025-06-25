Watch CBS News
Local News

House fire in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood spreads to nearby home

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

A fire at a home under construction in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood spread to a neighboring house.  The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Conejos Place and Lowell Street.   

denver-conejos-pl-fire-1-dfd.jpg
House under renovation catches fire in Denver. Denver Fire Department

Crews on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters believe the home was being remodeled at the time.  Firefighters are looking into what caused the fire. They say the radiant heat from the fire helped the fire spread to a neighboring house.

denver-conejos-pl-fire-2-dfd.jpg
Firefighter checks out a roof on Conejos Place in Denver Denver Fire Department

No one was hurt in the fire.

Jeff Gurney

Jeff Gurney enjoys serving his community through journalism. He loves telling good stories and creating dynamic content for all platforms: television newscasts, the stream and CBSColorado.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.