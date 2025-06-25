House fire in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood spreads to nearby home

A fire at a home under construction in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood spread to a neighboring house. The fire started just before 6 a.m. at Conejos Place and Lowell Street.

House under renovation catches fire in Denver. Denver Fire Department

Crews on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters believe the home was being remodeled at the time. Firefighters are looking into what caused the fire. They say the radiant heat from the fire helped the fire spread to a neighboring house.

Firefighter checks out a roof on Conejos Place in Denver Denver Fire Department

No one was hurt in the fire.