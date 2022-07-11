Beware of hot playground equipment as summer heats up

As temperatures creep near triple digit heat this week, the city of Denver wants families to be careful on playground equipment. The Denver Parks and Recreation department wants parents and caregivers to know children could be burned by equipment amid hot weather during the summer months.

"The most common areas on a playground for a child to be burned are on a slide or other synthetic surface that absorbs and retains heat," said city officials in a news release on Monday.

They add younger children could suffer more severe burns because their skin is more delicate, and their reactionary instincts might not be quick enough.

DPR offers the following tips for parents before heading to the playground this summer:

• Be aware of the sun and weather conditions, and do not assume that equipment is safe due to air temperature not being very high

• Dress your child in appropriate clothing i.e., long pants and shoes

• Always check the temperature of the equipment and surfacing before letting your children play on the playground as a young child's skin will burn faster than your own, and if it feels hot to your hand, it may be too hot for a child's bare skin

• Supervise your child while on the playground to help prevent incidents

