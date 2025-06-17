HopSkipDrive offers rides to get Colorado kids to their summer programs and activities

HopSkipDrive programs offers rides to get kids to their summer programs and activities

Parents have to juggle so much each and every day, especially over the summer when their kids are out of school. This can cause conflicts when you have to work, and you might not have time to get your kids to the places they need to be.

HopSkipDrive/GREGORY ULLERY

There's a program, HopSkipDrive, that will take your child to their summer sports practices or even their extracurricular activities to help you out. It is a rideshare service similar to Uber.

To book the ride, follow these steps:

Download the HopSkipDrive app.

Use the easy-to-navigate interface to arrange safe, reliable transportation for a child, older adult, or anyone needing extra care with a few taps of a button.

The HopSkipDrive platform connects parents with a network of highly qualified CareDrivers in order to schedule a ride.

Parents must schedule a ride at least 8 hours in advance. Once a ride has been booked, HopSkipDrive texts the parent who organized the pickup with ride details. Details are also made available in the app.

Riders and CareDrivers verify one another using a multi-factor verification system using birthdays, names, and code words, for an added layer of security before beginning the ride. CareDrivers are responsible for providing the rider with their name and secret code word once the rider has reached the vehicle. The rider then provides their birthday after confirming the initial information.

Parents receive live-ride text message updates when a CareDriver is on their way, when they arrive, depart, and safely reach the destination. Parents can also track rides in real-time through the app, enabling visibility into ride status throughout their child's journey. If a ride needs to be canceled, that function is also completed through the app. If the parent needs to reach the CareDriver at any time during the ride, they can do so by using a masked phone number to contact the CareDriver.

HopSkipDrive

Each hired driver goes through a 15-point certification process. This includes fingerprint-based background checks, driving record checks, video screening, and more. Each caregiver makes sure the child is well taken care of, especially when it comes to wearing a seat belt.

"We do make sure that they have their seat belts on," Angela Holbrook, Caregiver for HopSkipDrive. "I usually tell them that my car doesn't drive without the seatbelts on. When I have the older kids, they just understand."

Holbrook has been a HopSkipDrive Caregiver for three and a half years. She joined the program to help families and make bonds with their children.

Right now, parents are receiving some extra incentives to help them out. HopSkipDrive is offering $10 off ride coupons when you put in the promo code SUMMER2025.

HopSkipDrive

HopSkipDrive is also hiring drivers. The schedules are flexible and you can receive incentives and bonuses based off your rides.

The rides will be available all summer long and when kids go back to school this fall.