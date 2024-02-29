Watch CBS News
Homemade firework suspected in Colorado explosion that killed one person in Aurora

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Police are investigating an accidental death in Colorado after fireworks were set off near the Quincy Reservoir in southern Aurora.

 Police say they responded to reports of an explosion at the Grandview Dog Park at 17502 East Quincy Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. They say one man was killed when a device exploded. Officers say it was likely a homemade firework.

The identity of the person who died hasn't been released.

Jesse Sarles

First published on February 29, 2024 / 7:40 AM MST

