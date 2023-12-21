Holiday weekend travelers urged to be aware of winter driving conditions across Colorado

After several days of above-average temperatures across Colorado, snow and cold return to much of the state. Travelers this holiday weekend are urged to be aware of winter driving conditions that may change quickly.

The storm system is expected to move across the Rocky Mountains Saturday through Monday, bringing possible moderate to heavy snow along the Continental Divide. Travel could be tricky due to slick roads and accumulating snow.

Travelers are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially in the mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urges drivers to check road conditions on COtrip.org before heading out. The Traction Law mandates that vehicles have tires with at least 3/16" tread as conditions warrant.

Travelers are also urged to have an emergency kit with extra clothing, water, food and other essentials as well as a well-maintained vehicle.

CDOT said plows will be out in advance of and throughout the storm to clear and treat roads.

Additional Information from CDOT:

During winter storms, or when conditions require, CDOT will implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law. CDOT can implement the Passenger Vehicle Traction and Chain Laws on any state highway. During a Traction Law, all motorists are required to have EITHER:

4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16" tread depth Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16" tread depth Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16" tread depth Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16" tread depth Chains or an approved alternative traction device

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, updating the Traction Law.

From Sept. 1 to May 31, the Traction Law is always active on I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison.

The minimum tread depth for tires on all vehicles increased to 3/16".

These updates are meant to alleviate delays and crashes along this corridor during the peak winter driving season. Electronic signs will notify the public when there are additional closures or restrictions along I-70 in addition to the Traction Law.

Holiday Traffic

Expect heavier traffic in many areas of the state over the next week-and-a-half as people travel for the holidays. Heavy traffic is anticipated on Interstate 70 between Denver and Eagle County during the week following Christmas due to typical increases. To help with traffic flow, road projects along the I-70 mountain corridor will be suspended from Friday, Dec. 22 to early January 2024, after the New Year's Day holiday.

All other CDOT road projects are required to suspend lane closures by noon Friday, Dec. 22 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 and by noon Friday, Dec. 29 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2. The only work exception is for emergency operations.

I-70 Mountain Express Lanes

An Express Lane in each direction runs adjacent to the general purpose lanes on I-70 from Empire through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels, passing Idaho Springs. The Mountain Express Lanes will be open on the following days, with the westbound lanes open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and eastbound lanes open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and hours for both lanes to be extended if necessary:

Saturday, Dec. 23

Sunday, Dec. 24

Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Thursday, Dec. 28

Friday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Dec. 30

Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve)

Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day)

Bustang Services

For skiers and snowboarders who prefer another option to travel to the slopes, CDOT is running its Snowstang bus service on weekends and Monday holidays (except Christmas and New Year's Day), with roundtrip express service to Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Steamboat Springs. For more information, please visit RideSnowstang.com.

Chain and Traction Laws

When weather conditions warrant, CDOT will activate the Traction Law. If weather conditions deteriorate, CDOT will activate Chain Laws for passenger and commercial vehicles. Motorists will be alerted to an active Traction or Chain Law by highway signage, COtrip.org and traffic/roadway condition alerts. For more information on the Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw. For more information on the Commercial Vehicle Chain Law requirements, visit codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law. To learn more and view helpful tips for winter driving, visit winter.codot.gov.

COtrip.org and COtrip Planner app

Motorists are urged to visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of traveling. Motorists are now able to sign up for travel alerts through COtrip.org to see if there are any highway closures or impacts along their favorite routes. The COtrip Planner app also offers a "Trip Planner" feature that allows motorists to map out their routes and receive updates about road closures or incidents along the way. Motorists can turn on the "Hands-Free, Eyes Free" feature to receive these alerts via voice notifications and avoid routes with impacts.

CDOT is also pleased to offer motorists the opportunity to track CDOT snow plows on the app and website, and can even follow some of our "celebrity" plows that were named by elementary school students last year. Using the snow plow tracker allows motorists to see where our plows have been and even see what the road conditions look like by viewing the cameras in the area of the plows. CDOT plows have thousands of miles of roadway to maintain, so motorists are asked to please be patient and are reminded to never pass a plow on the right or while in echelon formation. It is always safer to stay behind a plow.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to "know before you go." Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions before hitting the road. CDOT and other resources include:

Road conditions and travel information website: www.COtrip.org

Chain and traction law information: www.codot.gov/admin/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot

Weather forecasts: www.weather.gov

Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us

