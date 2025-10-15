Hobbits return to Denver to celebrate 25th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"

The hobbits are making an unexpected journey back to Colorado for Fan Expo Denver 2026!

Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin) are joining forces to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" with an 11-city tour. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fan Expo Denver called on the community to give the hobbits a warm welcome.

(L-R) Billy Boyd, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood of "The Lord of the Rings Trilogy" on stage at Fan Expo Denver 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center on July 02, 2022. Thomas Cooper / Getty Images

According to Fan Expo HQ, the event, "An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years," will be "part variety show, part storytelling session, and all fun." They said on-stage panel will be filled with behind-the-scenes stories.

The four actors are fan favorites and often participate in pop culture conventions to connect with the fan base that has supported them for so long.

This isn't the group's first visit to the misty mountains of Colorado. The fellowship made an appearance at Fan Expo Denver in 2022.

Fan Expo Denver 2026 will take place at the Colorado Convention Center from May 28-31. The four-day convention features celebrities, voice actors, artists, gaming tournaments, cosplay and all things celebrating pop culture.

Early bird tickets to the convention are already on sale, but tickets to the "An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years" event will be available for purchase starting Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Photographs and autographs with the cast will also be available beginning on the 22nd.