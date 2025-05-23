Historic Denver opposes plans for walkway, says it's "a response to a problem that doesn't exist"

Historic Denver has voiced opposition to the governor's plan for a new walkway connecting the State Capitol Building and Lincoln Veterans Park, stating it "serves no functional purpose and is a response to a problem that does not exist."

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled renderings of the proposed walkway Thursday, which he said would commemorate the state's 150th birthday. Polis said the Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway will improve accessibility among downtown Denver's public spaces and help revitalize the Civic Center area.

"Historic Denver supports the State's desire to use art to celebrate the anniversary, but we believe this is the wrong way to go about it. Plowing a functionally useless bridge through this historic site serves no purpose but does extensive damage," said John Deffenbaugh, President and CEO of Historic Denver.

Polis said the walkway would make it easier for visitors to access Lincoln Veterans Park and provide opportunities to learn about Colorado's history.

But, Historic Denver said the walkway path would not follow the routes naturally followed by pedestrians and would require them to take a longer route instead of using the at-grade crossings. They said pedestrians may choose to use the crossings at Colfax and 14th avenues instead of using the new bridge.

The Federal Highway Administration recommends above grade crossings be designed to optimize travel. "Grade separated crossings should be located conveniently so that pedestrians are not forced to go out of their way to use them. When a long detour is necessary, pedestrians and bicyclists will often choose to cross at-grade regardless of the safety conditions on the street."

Texas A&M Transportation Institute's Transportation Policy Research said these crossings offer many benefits, including increasing speed and road capacity and reducing vehicle conflicts between pedestrians and other vehicles. Although raised overpasses can help reduce risks to cyclists and pedestrians, their construction can be cost prohibitive.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, "Because they are expensive to construct, grade separated crossings should be reserved for locations where there is high demand for crossings by pedestrians, bicycles and individuals with physical disabilities and the hazards of crossing the roadway are high. Ideally, overpasses and underpasses should take advantage of the topography of a site—grade separations are less expensive to construct and more likely to be used if they can help pedestrians avoid going up and down slopes, ramps, and steps."

Historic Denver also said the proposed overpass doesn't comply with federal guidelines, city policy or the State's 2019 Cultural Landscape Report. They urged the City and County of Denver's Landmark Preservation Commission to reject the proposal and consider other measures for pedestrian safety.

The organization created a petition to allow the public to express their views on the overpass.