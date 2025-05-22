Colorado governor unveils plans for walkway in honor of the state's 150th birthday

New bridge to be built for Colorado's 150th birthday

New bridge to be built for Colorado's 150th birthday

New bridge to be built for Colorado's 150th birthday

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled renderings for a pedestrian walkway that will connect the Capitol building to Lincoln Veterans Park and commemorate the state's 150th birthday.

Polis said the Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway will improve accessibility among downtown Denver's public spaces and help revitalize the Civic Center area.

Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Jared Polis

The winding design will mimic the state's rivers and feature materials like sandstone, marble and granite, highlighting Colorado's geology. The governor's office said the walkway will include:

Viewing platforms

Sculptural monuments

Newly commissioned artwork from Colorado artists

Play elements

Learning and storytelling opportunities

"I'm thrilled that Coloradans can now visualize this walkway and its amazing positive impact on our community. Now, when Coloradans of all ages come to visit our State Capitol, they can more easily access and enjoy Lincoln Veterans Park while enjoying and learning from art from local artists. This interactive experience will showcase Colorado's history and look to our even stronger future. I want to thank Studio Gang for their work on this design, as well as all of the local artists who are going to make this walkway an important piece of public art for all to enjoy," said Polis.

Gov. Jared Polis

Gov. Jared Polis

The 11,000-foot walkway is part of a partnership between the governor's office, P3 Office at the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration and History Colorado. It is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2026.