Hiker struck by lightning, critically injured in Colorado high country

A hiker was critically injured in Colorado on Thursday when they were struck by lightning on the summit of Torrey's Peak. First responders said the rescue was a massive team effort.

According to the Alpine Rescue Team, they received a page when two hikers went off route on Kelso Ridge just before 5 p.m. Mission leaders stayed on the phone with the hikers until they were able to get back to the route to the summit. They said the hikers made it to the summit around an hour later.

Five minutes later, one of the hikers called 911 to report his partner had been struck by lightning and was unresponsive. Five ground teams went to help the hikers and requested a hoist to evacuate them. Around 11 p.m., two rescue teams from Vail Mountain Rescue Group were able to hoist the critical patient out. One of the ground teams helped the second hiker before they were flown from the summit at midnight.

"This call illustrates how quickly situations change in Colorado's high country, and the importance of having your 10 essentials and being prepared for a lengthy evacuation," said Alpine Rescue.

They said they're happy to help those having a hard time in the mountains, rain or shine.