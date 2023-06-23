Highway 7 closure from Allenspark to Lyons extended until next week after rock slide

A portion of Highway 7 will remain closed through the middle of next week after last week's large rock slide near Allenspark. The slide completely blocked the highway south of Estes Park.

The Colorado Department of Transportation provided an update on Friday morning that the closure of CO 7 from Lyons to Allenspark will remain closed through at least the middle of next week. Crews have cleared more than 90% of the rocks on the road but geo technical experts discovered a deeper fracture area on the mountain.

Crews have been blasting boulders the size of fire trucks since the slide on June 14. They have removed more than 180 truckloads of rock and debris from the area. The original slide not only went over the road but also stacked up the mountain about 50 or 60 feet up.

"Understanding the geology of rock formations is a true science. Predicting when failures occur requires modern technology to measure movement as well as visual inspection. Once the massive rocks were cleared away from the initial slide area, additional fracture lines were exposed," said Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock in a statement. "These fracture lines have been monitored visually over the past few days and movement is occurring."

In addition to the work on the rock slide, there was scheduled work near the area which is being completed during this closure instead of closing more lanes at a later date.

"We recognize the impact this closure is having on residents and others who use this road every day," Paddock said. "But our No. 1 priority is safety and it is clear from the pictures of the site that this is not safe right now. We will be working every day to get the road open as soon as it is safe to do so."

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.