Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark
Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark 00:20

A portion of Highway 7 remained closed for a second day on Thursday after a large rock slide near Allenspark. The slide completely blocked the highway south of Estes Park. 

Lyons Fire Protection told CBS News Colorado that crews were at the site on Thursday looking for more loose rocks on the hill and blasting some of the larger rocks. 

rock-slide.jpg
CBS

That portion of the highway could be closed for a few more days until all the rocks are cleared and the area is considered safe for vehicles. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.