Portion of Highway 7 remains closed after rock slide near Allenspark

A portion of Highway 7 remained closed for a second day on Thursday after a large rock slide near Allenspark. The slide completely blocked the highway south of Estes Park.

Lyons Fire Protection told CBS News Colorado that crews were at the site on Thursday looking for more loose rocks on the hill and blasting some of the larger rocks.

That portion of the highway could be closed for a few more days until all the rocks are cleared and the area is considered safe for vehicles.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.