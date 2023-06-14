Watch CBS News
Rock slide closes Highway 7 near Allenspark

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Emergency crews have closed Highway 7 near Allenspark after a rock slide. That's a few miles south of Estes Park in Boulder County near the northern border with Larimer County.  

The slide left a large amount of debris in the middle of the road. Crews got the call about the slide about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of any vehicles struck.  

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clean up the road.  

 So far there's no word on how long the closure will last.

Highway 7 (south St. Vrain ) is currently blocked at approx mile marker 23. Please use an alternative route.

Posted by Lyons Fire Protection District on Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:51 AM

