Rock slide closes Highway 7 near Allenspark

Emergency crews have closed Highway 7 near Allenspark after a rock slide. That's a few miles south of Estes Park in Boulder County near the northern border with Larimer County.

CBS

The slide left a large amount of debris in the middle of the road. Crews got the call about the slide about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of any vehicles struck.

Lyons Fire Protection District

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clean up the road.

❗️TRAVEL ALERT | #CO7 is CLOSED at MP 23 ❗️

7:30 a.m. 6/14/23 - CO 7 is closed from CO 72 near Allenspark to US 36 in Lyons for a large rock slide.

Crews are expecting an extended closure. Detours are being put in place, but avoid this area, if possible. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/4NoPJ4aS8y — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 14, 2023

So far there's no word on how long the closure will last.