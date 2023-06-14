Rock slide closes Highway 7 near Allenspark
Emergency crews have closed Highway 7 near Allenspark after a rock slide. That's a few miles south of Estes Park in Boulder County near the northern border with Larimer County.
The slide left a large amount of debris in the middle of the road. Crews got the call about the slide about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of any vehicles struck.
Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clean up the road.
So far there's no word on how long the closure will last.
