Highway 6 closed west of Denver metro area for 2-vehicle crash; 1 vehicle in Clear Creek

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
U.S. Highway 6 is closed in Colorado's Clear Creek County due to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported between Highways 119 and 40 and involves life-threatening injuries, according to the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office. Traffic is closed in both directions as a medical helicopter responds.

f6506550-af06-4954-8d34-2df609286d13.jpg
Multiple first responders are seen at the site of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek County on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or how many people were injured, but one vehicle is in Clear Creek, and the sheriff's office reported the crash just before 3 p.m.

It's on a stretch of Highway 6 about halfway between Highways 119 and 40, roughly 11 miles west of Golden.

