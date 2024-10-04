Watch CBS News
Highway 34 closed in Northern Colorado after vehicle crash, rollover

By Jennifer McRae

Highway 34 was closed in both directions near Milliken after a crash and rollover on Friday morning. The crash happened east of I-25 between US 34 Business and Colorado Highway 257. 

The highway was closed in both directions at 131st Street. 

morning-copter-frame-189635.jpg
A rollover crash closed Highway 34 near Milliken on Friday morning.  CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene on Friday morning which showed a lot of debris and a white pickup truck that appeared to have rolled over several times in a field on the side of the highway. 

There were several emergency vehicles on scene. Investigators were trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured, however Greeley police told CBS News Colorado that there were serious injuries. 

It was unclear how long the highway would be closed. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route out of Greeley while investigators gather evidence and clear the roadway.

