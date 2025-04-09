High winds on highways in Colorado can pose serious dangers; trooper shares key tip if you get caught in gusty conditions

In the days immediately following a deadly dust storm on Interstate 70 in Kansas, Coloradan Eddie Chersevani shared his family's terrifying experience with CBS Colorado.

"A huge gust of wind came up and kicked up so much dirt. It was probably about a good 2 or 3 feet worth of visibility for about 2 seconds and then all lights cut out. I couldn't see anything," said Chersevani.

He was traveling to New Jersey with his pregnant wife and two children to be with family when they were caught in what turned out to be a 71 car pileup.

"She handed me two of the kids through the window, pulled them out, pulled the dog out, I helped her out," he said.

The morning the Chersevani family traveled into Kansas and got caught in the deadly pileup, Colorado State Patrol was monitoring similar conditions in eastern Colorado. They issued their own warning for strong winds and low visibility do to blowing dust.

"I think we have all seen where those semis get light on one side and we all get nervous. Those troopers are used to seeing that out there and they know when it's time to start closing things down," Sgt. Patrick Rice said.

Troopers may be the first to signal trouble, Rice says, but ultimately the decision to issue a closure of a highway is made by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A CDOT spokesperson says with sustained wind gusts of 30 to 59 miles per hour, they will issue a wind caution. That means high profile trucks need to use discretion when traveling.

When gusts reach 60 mph and up, or a vehicle blows over, a wind restriction is issued and high profile and light vehicles are not allowed on the roadway.

Rice says with that in mind, it's important that drivers know how to respond.

"The safest place for you to be, contrary to popular belief, is going to be inside your car," he said. "Stay in your car, call 911, let them know where you are at and wait for us to come and get you."

CDOT shared additional safety tips. They say be prepared as you pass semi trucks for sudden gusts of wind that can push you into another lane of traffic. If blowing dust is a factor, turn on your headlights to improve visibility and it's suggested to steer slightly against a consistent side wind.