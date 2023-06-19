Herbicide-caused fishing closure at Monte Vista lake extended

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has extended a mandatory fishing closure at Home Lake State Wildlife Area east of Monte Vista through the end of the month.

The closure, in place since June 2, could be extended beyond June 30 if water samples taken from the lake continue to test positive for unhealthy levels of herbicides.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

The lake was exposed to chemicals used for agricultural operations, CPW stated in a press release. There was no further explanation about the circumstances of the exposure, but the agency did state it was investigating the exposure alongside the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Those particular herbicides presently in the lake are toxic to aquatic life and present a public health hazard, CPW warned. No fish caught from the lake should be consumed at this time.

"We are running into people violating the closure, taking down closure signs and continuing to fish Home Lake," said District Wildlife Manager Tyler Cerny. "We are not doing this to be mean. We are doing this for the benefit of public health and safety."

Home Lake State Wildlife Area is located immediately east of Monte Vista in south-central Colorado. It lies in the Rio Grande River drainage, south of the river's main channel.