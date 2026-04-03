Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" musical brings story of mentorship to Denver

The cast of Alicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" musical says they are thrilled to bring an uplifting show about community and mentorship to audiences at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The musical, which plays the Buell Theatre, arrives in Denver April 14.

"The theme of mentorship is so important in the show, and for the characters developments and what they are taking in," said Maya Drake, a cast member who portrays "Ali" in the musical.

The musical, written by Alicia Keys, also features her hit songs from recent decades. However, the story is not about her upbringing or personal story. Rather, her music helps tell the story of a teenager named "Ali."

Members of the cast talk about "Hell's Kitchen." CBS

The cast is made up of seasoned professional artists as well as teenagers who are just launching their professional careers. Those who are newer to the touring world told CBS News Colorado they are not only telling a story about mentorship and learning, but they are also experiencing those same benefits through their fellow cast members.

"We are surrounded by people that have so much to tell us and so much to teach, so when we have those moments on stage it is real," Drake said. "I feel like everything we show on stage we also feel so deeply together as people."

While the show follows the journey of a teenage girl who is discovering her love for boys and music, it also showcases the difficulties that come with navigating adult life and parenting.

"This is a real lesson. These are not just lines that I am saying, this is a message I am giving to the audience. I feel so fortunate to be in a show that can reach people like that," Drake said.

Those on the production said they feel anyone in the audience, no matter their age, should walk away from the musical feeling not only uplifted but also more knowledgeable about how to treat those seeking advice.

"What I love about the theme of mentorship and love in this show is you can't do it alone, it takes a community to raise a kid," said Kennedy Caughell, the actress portraying "Jersey."

"You're going to learn something. Regardless of how old or young you are, you are going to take something from it because it is real life," said GiGi Lewis, the actress portraying "Tiny."

The stars of the show said they hope the advice and life lessons portrayed on stage not only encourage both mentees and mentors in the audience, but also those who are on a solo journey and needing advice.

"For someone watching in the audience, maybe they don't have a mentor but they can see the advice they needed to hear throughout the show with the characters and messages that are meant to be sent out to the people watching, I think it is a beautiful thing and it really comes full circle for a lot of us," said Marley Soleil, an actress who portrays "Jessica."

Roz White, the actress who plays "Miss Liza Jane," said she has loved playing the role of the main mentor in the storyline. She said it has been fun to also show audiences that sometimes fate will place you where you are supposed to be.

"I have experienced that several times in my life, as a kid," White said. "So, for me, it is very important to stress to people that are searching for something that it can find you more often then you will find it. If that is your destiny, it is going to find you."

Hell's Kitchen plays the Buell Theatre April 14 through the 26. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org.

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