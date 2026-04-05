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Helicopter drops thousands of Easter eggs for egg hunt at Northern Colorado church

By
Holly Santman
Holly Santman is a TV producer for CBS News Colorado. She is a Colorado native with a background in sports journalism, and is focused on telling diverse stories that impact Colorado's communities.
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Holly Santman,
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

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The Easter holiday wouldn't be complete without an egg hunt, and one church in Northern Colorado has a unique way to celebrate.

A helicopter came out to drop 6,000 eggs over the church yard at Zeal City Church in Windsor.  The eggs were dropped during two Easter events, and then the kids could hunt for them and collect the candy inside.

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CBS

"We're celebrating Easter Sunday, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we really wanted to bless our community and not just give them a sermon, but something to make them memories with their families and friends," said Lead Pastor Jeremy Cleveland. "And so, we've had the helicopter out here for two services dropping over 6,000 eggs. Just celebrating Jesus at Zeal City Church."

Jeremy Cleveland said he and his wife, Brittany Cleveland, wanted to do something creative and unique for their community.

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CBS

They said hundreds of families attended Sunday's services and egg hunts.

"The kids are enjoying it, loving it, parents are having a great time. It's been awesome," said Brittany Cleveland.

This is the second year the church has put on the Helicopter Egg Drop, and they hope to continue it in the future. The Clevelands said they want to be creative with their Easter service and bless their community.

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