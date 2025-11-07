Heating help demand in Colorado trending higher as LEAP benefits stalled during government shutdown

Last year, 90,000 Coloradans relied on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or LEAP to help pay their heating bills. This year, experts said the early demand is trending higher than ever, but LEAP is a federal program, and the funding is not coming to Colorado during the government shutdown.

The program is accepting applications, but the funding isn't there right now.

Kenishirotie / Getty Images

"Right now, we're encouraging Coloradans to continue to apply for LEAP; the applications are open, but until the government reopens, we will not have funds for the LEAP program," said Shelley Banker, the director of the Office of Economic Security within the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Last year, LEAP distributed nearly $50 million to help Coloradans pay their heating bills throughout the winter.

Nearly half of those receiving heating help are also on SNAP benefits, according to Banker.

LEAP's benefits range from $200 to $1,000. Applications are open through April of next year.

Benefits differ depending on an applicant's income, what type of fuel is being used, energy prices, etc.

Those interested in applying do not need to go into the office to fill out an application or for an interview. Applications can be received online or by mail. More information can be found at https://cdhs.colorado.gov/leap or the LEAP hotline phone number at 866-432-8435.