Colorado reports 8% increase in people receiving help to pay heating, energy bills

In the midst of the bitter conditions, some Coloradans may have found themselves turning up the heat a little more often in their home. That energy bill will be a little more expensive, which could result in stretching the budget a little thin. Now, more people are turning to the state for help.

The state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP, is reporting a surge in applications for assistance. The program helps low and moderate-income Coloradans pay part of their winter heating bills over a six-month period.

Vanessa Pena is the program coordinator for LEAP. She said since the applications opened back up in November, 90,000 people have applied for LEAP benefits this season, which is a 5% increase from this time last year. Of those, 60,000 Coloradans have already received LEAP benefits this season, which is an 8% increase from this time last year.

She also said more and more people have been asking for help though especially over the past five years.

"Recent data shows that nearly 14% of Coloradans have reported being unable to pay their home energy bills, and 23% have reported reducing basic expenses such as food or medicine to pay for their energy bills. So absolutely, the need is out there," said Pena.

Pena also said they usually see a big increase in phone calls around this time of year and see consistent applications from November to April when the application period is open.

Often times they're helping people who've never needed assistance before because of increased costs in living and energy bills.

"We are always here to help. I would always encourage people to seek help when needed. The benefits are out here for a reason. We all have been in situations where we need that extra help, extra support, especially during the winter months," said Pena.

Annual incomes cannot exceed the following:

- Household size of 1 - $40,584

- Household size of 2 - $53,076

- Household size of 4 - $78,060

LEAP's benefits range anywhere from $200 to $1,000. Applications are open through April 30, 2025.

Benefits differ depending on an applicant's income, what type of fuel is being used, energy prices, etc.

Those interested in applying do not need to go into the office to fill out an application or for an interview. Applications can be received online, or by mail. More information can be found here at https://cdhs.colorado.gov/leap or the LEAP hotline phone number at 866-432-8435.