Denver metro area hospitals fighting opioid epidemic with "Crush the Crisis" drug take back event

The opioid epidemic continues to impact our communities. In Denver, deaths related to opioids surged more than 300 percent between 2019 and 2021.

HealthONE hospitals are now partnering with law enforcement to encourage Coloradans to safely dispose of their unused or expired medication. They will be hosting their 4th annual "Crush the Crisis" event on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 2pm. It coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

"Many people's first exposure to an opioid is from medicine cabinets, where these medications are still floating around," says emergency room physician Dr. Don Stader. "So, in terms of keeping your family safe and your community safe, it's important to get these out of your home."

The public is invited to bring old medications to one of seven HealthONE hospitals for proper disposal. Law enforcement officers will be on hand to accept tablets and liquid medication in leak-proof containers. Please note needles, syringes, and lancets will not be accepted.

Hospitals taking part in the event include:

Centennial Hospital

14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO (collection area located in parking lot #3, south of main entrance of the hospital)

The Medical Center of Aurora

1501 S. Potomac Street, Aurora, CO (collection area located in the parking lot north of the hospital on Potomac St. between E. Arkansas Dr. and E. Louisiana Ave.)

North Suburban Medical Center

Thornton Police Department, 9551 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO (collection area will be in the parking lot in front of the Police Station)

Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

2001 High St., Denver, CO (collection area near Emergency Department off 19th and High St.)

Rose Medical Center

4567 E. 9th Ave, Denver, CO (collection area located at the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation entrance off 9th and Clermont)

Sky Ridge Medical Center

10101 RidgeGate Parkway, Lone Tree, CO (collection area at the patient discharge area on the southeast side of the campus, near the Emergency Department)

Swedish Medical Center

501 E. Hampden, Englewood, CO (collection are located in parking lot located just south of the hospital near the main circle driveway on Hampden)