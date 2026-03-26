Suddenly hazy skies in Denver prompt some residents concerned about wildfire smoke to call 911

Some people who live in the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon were making calls to 911 after skies became noticeably hazy and winds kicked up. It was due to smoke from wildfires in Nebraska moving into Colorado. A cold front also was moving through the Front Range, and there is dust in the air.

CBS

The poor air conditions led to reduced visibility downtown after 3 p.m. Several of CBS Colorado's City Cams showed dust or smoke in the air.

Temperatures were expected to drop by as much as 20 to 30 degrees with the cold front.

The suddenly dusty skies prompted at least one fire agency to put out a plea to residents to please only call 911 "if you see flames." That warning was put out by South Metro Fire Rescue, which shared a photo on X of an office building with haze visible outside.

South Metro Fire

South Metro Fire Rescue said in their post that the smoke is from Colorado's neighbor to the east. They called it a "significant haze" in the air.

Earlier this month, the Morrill Fire and the Cottonwood Fire burned more than 1,200 square miles of Nebraska grassland and ranchland. They have mostly been contained by firefighters.

There were no wildfires burning in the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon.