Go behind the scenes of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," latest play coming to Denver Center

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is the latest award-winning play preparing to visit the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show, which plays the Buell Theatre starting at the end of May, brings to life magic that previously was left to pages or the screen.

"The level of magic we have in the show, it is an incredible thing to get to do every night in front of an audience," said Adam Grant Morrison, the actor who portrays Albus Potter in the show. "We have an excellent team of witches and wizards with us, and they make sure every night there are incredible feats of magic on the stage."

The cast and crew of the show invited CBS News Colorado for an exclusive advanced preview of the production in St. Louis, weeks before it arrives in Colorado.

The show follows a storyline of the Harry Potter franchise which previously many have never heard. Instead of focusing on the lives on Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger, this play introduces audiences to their respective children. The story follows Harry's son, Albus Potter, to his first year at Hogwarts.

The Potter franchise has captivated millions across many generations, bringing to life the idea of witchcraft and wizardry. However, with such a massive following, the standards were set high for the creative team to bring the magic to life on stage.

"There is a lot of expectations behind these tricks," said Simon Gagnon, a cast member on the production. "The magic of the show is so exciting to everyone who loves Harry Potter and is new to Harry Potter because it is right in front of your face."

"I think the audience has a great time," said Rachel Leslie, the actress portraying Hermione Granger.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was shown how to do some of the magic, but the rest is a production secret. However, the audience is left in awe each performance, leaving many wondering how they did such tricks on stage.

"The magic trick will happen on the stage, and you will hear the entire audience go, 'Oooh,'" Morrison said. "It never gets old."

"It is pretty exciting to hear everyone's reactions when they are seeing the illusions happening," Leslie said. "I feel as though the magic is flowing through me from the universe. I feel that in my body, hearing other people's reactions."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays the DCPA May 30 through June 21. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.