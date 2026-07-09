Hardrock 100, Triple Bypass, music festival set to continue amid wildfires, smoke

The Hardrock 100 ultra-marathon will continue this weekend, along with other events happening across Colorado as firefighters battle several large wildfires. The other events include the Triple Bypass, where approximately 4,000 bicyclists will travel from Evergreen to Avon on Saturday, and a music festival in Westcliffe July 9-12.

SILVERTON, CO - JULY 12: The finishing clock of the Hardrock 100 endurance run outside the Silverton High School gymnasium shows the time of Bogie Dumitrescu of Boulder on July 12, 2015, in Silverton, Colorado. Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Hardrock 100 begins at 6 a.m. in Silverton. Organizers urged runners to plan hydration and cooling strategies as temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.

According to organizers, air quality conditions are good, despite the Gold Mountain Fire burning in southwestern Colorado. The Ferris and Doe Canyon fires have pushed wildfire smoke into the Silverton area since the fires began, but the latest forecast called for light winds that allow for wildfire smoke to settle into the valleys.

The Triple Bypass will take thousands of cyclists from Evergreen to Avon on roadways paralleling I-70 on Saturday. Even though that isn't near an active wildfire, there have been air quality warnings across Colorado for the past several days due to the other wildfires burning in the state.

The Aspen Acres Fire on July 9, 2026. USFS

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning motorists that Colorado Highway 69 between Walsenburg and Texas Creek will see increased traffic July 9 -12 for a music festival in Westcliffe.

Alternate routes to Westcliffe are currently closed due to the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Pueblo and Custer counties. CO 96 is closed west of Pueblo. CO 69 is accessible via CO 69 from Walsenburg off of I-25 and from US Highway 50 at Texas Creek.

