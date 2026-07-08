Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares disaster emergency for Ferris Fire

The growing Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado has consumed over 50,000 acres, prompting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to declare a disaster emergency.

On Wednesday, the governor's office announced the verbal declaration, which activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and increases the resources available for containment efforts.

Ferris Fire moves up steep terrain in the Glade Creek area Ferris Fire Incident Command

"Colorado is taking action to support Dolores and Montezuma Counties as crews work to contain the Ferris Fire. This disaster emergency declaration helps bring more state resources, personnel, aviation support, and National Guard assistance to protect lives, property, and communities," Polis said. "Thank you to the brave firefighters, emergency managers, and first responders working around the clock to keep Coloradans safe."

By Wednesday morning, the fire had reached 57,356 acres and is currently at 19% containment. California Team 7 has taken over management of the fire response.

Dolores County Sheriff Don Wilson asked the community to stay away from the road closures to give crews room to work. He said firefighters made some progress on Wednesday in pushing back the fire to protect homes to the southwest.

Over the last couple of days, storms have caused strong wind gusts and outflows that fanned the flames. But officials say the storms will move further north and east of the area over the next few days. However, temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, and the relative humidity will drop back into the single digits.