Golf-ball sized hail on Colorado's Eastern Plains bounced "up to the second story"

From the Denver metro area to the Eastern Plains, hail rained across Colorado Monday as severe storms moved through the state.

For longtime Bennett resident Shawn Paolino, severe weather is nothing new. After living in the community for 14 years, he has experienced his share of Colorado hailstorms.

"No, it's not our first rodeo out here, that's for sure," Paolino said.

Still, Tuesday's storm caught him off guard.

"I've never seen it this big before," he said, "About golf ball size hail, and it was hitting the ground so hard that it was bouncing up to the second story -- eye level, where I was," he said.

Hail in Bennett CBS

Residents say the storm also caused damage at a local grocery store, where hail shattered skylights overhead.

"My daughter works here, and she just texted me and said that blew out the skylights, and everybody went to the walk-in meat cooler," Paolino said.

And almost as quickly as the storm arrived, the sun came back out and melted the hail.

Protective blankets were draped over some parked vehicles, while drivers who may have been caught on the road checked for damage after the storm ended.

"I pulled in the garage and tried to keep the car protected, but it came in quick," one resident said, "Had to wash it off and make sure, check the windshield didn't break or anything."

Although Monday's storm was short lived, some residents are cautious as additional storms are forecast for Wednesday.

"Make sure you know everything that is coming our way, because the plains get it pretty hard coming off the mountains," a resident said.

State officials say hail remains the leading driver of insurance losses in Colorado. The state consistently ranks among the highest in the nation for insurance claims related to hail damage.