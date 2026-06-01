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Hail falls in downtown Denver, ground stop in place at Denver International Airport

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Hail fell in downtown Denver early Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service put a severe thunderstorm warning in place for the city as well as for Adams County and Arapahoe County.

Severe storms are likely around the Denver metro area as well as in Northern Colorado throughout the afternoon, according to First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

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CBS

The storm that brought the hail -- 1 to 2 inches in diameter in places -- just after 1 p.m. also brought some strong winds and heavy rain.

At 1:20 p.m. the thunderstorm was moving to the northeast towards Denver International Airport, where there was a ground stop in place. The order from the FAA affects departing flights to DEN. The ground stop wasn't scheduled to expire until 2:30 p.m.

If you've got a photo from this spring storm to share with CBS Colorado, click here.

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