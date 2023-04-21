Watch CBS News
Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver earns EPA Energy Star award

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver receives award from EPA
Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver received a prestigious award from the Environmental Protection Agency. The organization has been recognized as a 2023 Energy Star Sustained Excellence awardee for the ninth straight year.

The award is given to companies and charities that contribute to protecting the environment. Habitat for Humanity has been using community resources to create energy-efficient households with climate-friendly appliances and LED lighting.

"Doing these things is also part of a cost-effective building strategy. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have Energy Star appliances, to have higher insulation, to have LED lighting," said K.C. Becker, regional administrator for the EPA.

In 2022, Habitat for Humanity constructed 31 "Energy Star homes" for a total of more than 360 certified homes since the program began in 2002.

