Habitat for Humanity homes give future homeowners in Denver metro area a path to affordable housing

Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project is building 20 new homes in the Denver metro area, including one future home for Gretchen Sechler and her daughter.

For Gretchen Sechler, helping build a home on Saturday meant building her future. Sechler is one of the future homeowners at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station development in Arvada, where 20 new family homes are under construction.

Gretchen Sechler smiles as she sands the top of the stair railing inside a Habitat for Humanity home. CBS

"I'm here today watching the homes come to life," Sechler said. "I am one of the future homeowners."

After searching for a home on the traditional market, Sechler said she realized she needed a more affordable option. She found that opportunity through Habitat for Humanity.

The City of Arvada donated the land for the project, which will include two-story, three- and four-bedroom homes, each with a single-car garage. Volunteers and future homeowners are working side by side to bring the homes to life.

A row of homes at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project. CBS

Tia Tash, a construction supervisor with Habitat for Humanity leading the Griffith Station site, said these homes are life-changing.

"Our families that move into our Habitat homes that are built by members of their own community get to experience something that they might not have otherwise had the opportunity to do. This means stability. This means their kids get to grow up and go to the same school (with) consistent friends and neighbors. And the opportunity to build equity and wealth."

The CBS Colorado team also spent part of Saturday helping with the construction.

"A home for me is not just the construction of it," said CBS Colorado Morning Anchor Brian Flores. "It's the people inside of it."

Gretchen Sechler shares her excitement about moving into a new home with her family. CBS

For Sechler, that means a home for herself and her daughter. She says the affordable housing opportunity will help ease the cost of living, and the family is looking forward to moving in next spring.

Construction on the Griffith Station project is expected to continue through next summer, and volunteer opportunities are still available for people who want to help with the build.