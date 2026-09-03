Join CBS Colorado as we Build for the Future with Habitat for Humanity

The buzz of drills and the thud of hammers fills the air at Griffith Station Homes in Arvada, where Habitat for Humanity volunteers are framing walls and hanging drywall for a new set of affordable townhomes in Colorado.

Habitat for Humanity Core Volunteer Gordon Little CBS

The build is the next stop in CBS Colorado's yearlong "Colorado 150" series. After telling the stories that built the state, we are excited to focus on the people building for the future.

Gordon Little, who lives nearby in Lakewood, is a regular at Habitat builds like this one.

"Come out and learn a little bit about Habitat," Little said. "It's a fun day, and you'll go home tired and feeling like you made a contribution."

Little said Habitat projects offer something for everyone, regardless of experience or comfort level with construction.

"You don't have to get up on a ladder if you don't want to," he said. "Come out and have some fun and do a little good and it'll be a good time."

Habitat for Humanity Core Volunteer Vince Cerone CBS

Leading the crew is Tia Tash, a construction supervisor with Habitat for Humanity leading the Griffith Station site. Tash said teaching volunteers new skills is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

"Every one of us who work here, we get a chance to teach and build confidence and skills in people," Tash said. "That part's really fun for me. I really enjoy that part."

For volunteers, Tash said the payoff extends beyond the worksite.

"You go home with a sense of satisfaction and a heartwarming feeling of the community you're building," she said.

Volunteer Vince Cerone has grown skilled at hanging door frames over repeat visits to Habitat builds. He said meeting, and sometimes working alongside, the future homeowners is a highlight of coming back.

"It's good to keep moving," Cerone said. "And if you can do something for the community, that's even better."

Future owners of the townhomes invest 100 hours of sweat equity as part of their purchase. With the average home price in metro Denver at $600,000, the Griffith Station Homes will sell for $250,000 for a 3 bedroom, and $290,000 for a 4 bedroom.

CBS Colorado staff will spend Saturday, September 26 helping to build new townhomes at Griffith Station Homes. Safety training starts early that morning, and the commitment is for the full day. CBS Colorado and Habitat for Humanity are inviting the public to join or to support the build. More details are available at CBSColorado.com/Colorado150.