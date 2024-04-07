Gusty winds raise fire danger, prompt Red Flag Warning

The windy conditions will continue through lunchtime especially along the foothills and in northeastern Colorado, prompting a First Alert Weather Day through noon. In the Front Range Foothills we still have the threat of 95 mph wind gusts with 60-70 mph gusts on the plains.

Here are the wind gust observations across the state:

The High Wind Warning runs through noon today. After lunchtime, the wind will slowly diminish this afternoon and evening. High fire danger continues to be a concern through this evening, with a Red Flag Warning in place for the foothills and southeaster plains. If a fire were to start it would spread very quickly so avoid anything that could cause a spark outside today.

It will be less windy on Monday with partly cloudy skies. When it comes to eclipse viewing on Monday, there will be partly cloudy skies. Therefore, Coloradans' may have some cloud cover that interferes with eclipse viewing. In Denver, the period of being able to see the moon's shadow blocking part of the sun will begin on Monday, April 8, at 11:28 a.m. with peak viewing at 12:40 p.m.

