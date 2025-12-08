Gusts to 95 MPH possible across portions of Colorado late Monday into Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 95 mph will be possible across the Front Range mountains and the northern foothills, with the strongest winds north of I-70 and east of the Continental Divide.

A few of these stronger gusts, up to 75 mph, may spill across Fort Collins, Boulder, the western suburbs of Denver, and into northern Weld County.

Winds will arrive overnight, Monday into Tuesday.

These winds will create hazardous travel at times for high-profile vehicles. There is also the potential for trees and power lines to be blown down, which could lead to isolated power outages.

Any new fires may spread rapidly in northern Weld County or in areas with little to no snow cover, so please use extreme caution with anything that could spark a flame.

Winds will begin to ease as we move into the overnight hours on Tuesday. Another round of strong winds is possible late Wednesday into Thursday, and this next burst of wind has the potential to reach the lower elevations.