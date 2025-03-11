Gunshot shatters window of a building on a Colorado school campus during carjacking

A juvenile was arrested and several others are being questioned after a carjacking in the northern part of the Denver metro area. During the crime a gunshot was fired at a Mapleton Public Schools campus and it went into a window near the front entrance of the Mapleton Arts Center building.

It happened just after 1 p.m. and no one was hurt.

The Global Campus is located at at 7480 North Broadway.

Adam Sherman, spokesman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office, said students were on lockdown but parents were being allowed to be pick up their students while the investigation of the crime takes place.

The school district released a statement about the shooting:

"There was criminal activity near our Global Campus, and a bullet passed through a window of the Mapleton Arts Center, which is one of the campus's buildings, but is not a school. The building was not occupied by students at the time. The campus's schools were placed on Secure during the police activity."

"The investigation continues and we are releasing students on a modified procedure in response."