Colorado organization with innovative way to repurpose firearms, hosts another surrender event

The organization Guns to Gardens is hosting a safe surrender event on Saturday, April 15. The organization held a similar event a few weeks ago where dozens of firearms were handed over.

The organization has gained notoriety for its unique approach of turning guns into tools used for gardening.

The event on April 15 is from 10 a.m. to Noon at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 3959 E. Iliff Ave. Denver, CO 80210.

"You are invited to safely surrender your unwanted, unloaded gun(s). You will remain in your vehicle in the church parking lot while trained volunteers dismantle your gun. Grocery store gift cards ($50+) will be given as a thank you for your choice to dismantle your gun. Ammunition is not accepted. Please arrive with your gun(s) unloaded in your trunk or backseat," the group says.

As long as supplies last, gift cards are $50 for a long gun or shotgun, $150 for a handgun or semi-automatic gun, $250 for Assault rifle or tactical gun.