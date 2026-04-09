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Guanella Pass to open early for the season, Colorado mountain roadway opening weeks earlier than usual

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
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Austen Erblat

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Clear Creek County announced on Thursday that it will open Guanella Pass, a popular Colorado mountain road, next week — weeks ahead of the usual opening on or around Memorial Day — due to unseasonably dry weather.

County officials said the 24-mile pass will open at 9 a.m. on April 16, although visitors should be aware of temporary closures, should a spring storm create road hazards.

"This early opening is a testament to the seamless partnership between Clear Creek County, Park County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service," Clear Creek County Public Works Director Stoy Streepey said. "We hope visitors enjoy this rare, early access to the pass, and we ask that everyone helps us keep the route safe and accessible by following parking regulations and staying prepared for changing mountain weather."

Front Range Mountains from Guanella Pass
Snow-capped mountains in the Front Range of Colorado are seen from Guanella Pass on June 7, 2022. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pass usually closes on the week of Thanksgiving and reopens during the week of Memorial Day, which is May 25 this year.

During leaf-peeping season in the fall, the pass can see tens of thousands of drivers per day on weekends.

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