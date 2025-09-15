Denver's Grupo Tlaloc prepares next generation to carry on Aztec traditions

Grupo Tlaloc prepares next generation to carry on Aztec traditions

Grupo Tlaloc prepares next generation to carry on Aztec traditions

For 45 years Grupo Tlaloc has worked to preserve and protect Mexican Aztec dance and to educate Coloradans about its traditions.

Now the group and its dancers are preparing the next generation to carry on these customs.

Grupo Tlaloc is often invited to perform at community blessings and to join in celebrations.

CBS

Their presentations are spiritual, said Carlos Castañeda, Captain and Elder of Grupo Tlaloc, "They are sacred dances, they are a form of prayer, so we're trying to let them know that this is our way of life, our heritage our culture that we are preserving."

For many devotees of the danza, rehearsing and presenting is a form of release.

"It just makes me feel more at peace with myself and not have to worry about that stressful day," said Kylie Singh, who is one of the group's newer members.

Her sister Mia Singh said, "I feel warmth when I'm here and I feel connected and loved."

Castañeda added, "I want them to reach that point, where they're able to let go of things and be able to heal themselves through that dance."

Castañeda has led Grupo Tlaloc for more than three decades.

It wasn't until passage of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 that presentations such as these were protected forms of expression in the United States.

CBS

"What we are doing here, we are preserving an ancient tradition but we're also protecting it," said Castañeda.

He works to continually inspire young dancers to join Grupo Tlaloc.

"They're the ones that are going to continue it, once we're long gone," said Castañeda.

And the dance is healing. Sisters Kylie and Mia Singh say they feel changed and more confident since joining Grupo Tlaloc.

The regalia that's worn is all earned with continued dedication to learning.

"It's made me feel like I'm a part of something," said Kylie.

CBS

Mia said, "I've noticed the way I present myself, I notice the strength in how I feel about myself, and how I feel about my family and how I feel about the community around me."

Tlaloc is the Aztec god of rain.

As the dancers share stories of resilience through their moves, they know too the preservation of these traditions is also a form of resistance.

"The stories are beautiful," said Mia Singh.

Grupo Tlaloc will be presenting on November 1st at Chaffee Park for Dia de los Muertos. Learn more about Grupo Tlaloc here: https://www.grupotlaloc.org/