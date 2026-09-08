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FAA issues ground stop at Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms and wind

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera,
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A few thunderstorms are moving through the northeastern part of the Denver metro area and the FAA issued a ground stop on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Authority's order is set to be in effect until 4:45 p.m.

These monsoon storms are expected to bring strong winds and rain.

radar.png
An image of the thunderstorms on radar at 3:40 p.m. producing gusty outflow winds across Denver International Airport. CBS

Rain showers are passing across much of the metro area, but the strongest storms are north of the city and producing gusty outflow winds across the airport.

It appears Denver's is the only airport in the country right now with a ground stop or delay that's due to weather conditions.

There could be gusty storms on Colorado's Front Range into the early part of the evening.

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