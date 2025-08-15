Watch CBS News
Ground delay in effect at Denver International Airport due to thunderstorm with strong winds

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A thunderstorm with gusty winds is moving across the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. As a result, on Friday afternoon the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport. It expired at 4:45 p.m. but a ground delay remained in effect until 9 p.m.

Denver International Airport Main Terminal, Denver, Colorado (USA)
File photo: A view of the north end of Denver International Airport's terminal imantsu / Getty Images

Arriving flights to Denver International Airport were being delayed by an average of 30 minutes and departures to Denver's airport were delayed by about an hour.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says the blast of wind is straight from a high-based, dry, gusty thunderstorm that does not have much rain. But, wind gusts 30-40 mph did disrupt take-offs and landings. 

This is the second straight day for a ground stop or ground delay at the airport in Colorado due to stormy weather.

