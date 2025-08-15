Ground delay in effect at Denver International Airport due to thunderstorm with strong winds
A thunderstorm with gusty winds is moving across the northeastern part of the Denver metro area. As a result, on Friday afternoon the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Denver International Airport. It expired at 4:45 p.m. but a ground delay remained in effect until 9 p.m.
Arriving flights to Denver International Airport were being delayed by an average of 30 minutes and departures to Denver's airport were delayed by about an hour.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says the blast of wind is straight from a high-based, dry, gusty thunderstorm that does not have much rain. But, wind gusts 30-40 mph did disrupt take-offs and landings.
This is the second straight day for a ground stop or ground delay at the airport in Colorado due to stormy weather.