Green Valley Ranch Golf Club golfers to enjoy TrackMan Range

Green Valley Ranch is well-known as one of Colorado's top public golf facilities and now the host course for the Inspirato Colorado Opens is adding some technology that will make a golfer's experience at the club unique here in the Centennial state.

GVR announced today it will be adding TrackMan Range to its practice facilities. TrackMan will allow any golfer who is hitting balls on the range can measure exactly how far they hit the ball, their ball speed, launch angle and several other factors that until recently were exclusive to the game's best coaches and players.

"Our expansive practice facility will soon include TrackMan Range, the most advanced technology in the world," said course president Kevin Laura. "We're proud to be the first public-access golf facility in Colorado, in fact one of the few in the western U.S., to offer this exciting technology utilized by pros for years that will enhance the experience of every amateur and pro golfer practicing and playing at GVR."

"GVR guests practicing on any part of the range can use the TrackMan app to accurately track every shot and play fun games," said Matthew Frelich, Senior Vice-President.

The technology is set to debut in mid-April and you won't need to pay an extra fee to use it. Guests simply download the TrackMan app on their phones or mobile devices and start hitting away.