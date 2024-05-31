Greeley issues local disaster declaration after nearly $1.5M in damages from flooding, hailstorm in Northern Colorado

Eastern Greeley neighborhood flooded, covered in more than a foot of hail

Just days after a damaging hailstorm and flooding hit Greeley, the city's mayor signed a local disaster declaration. The declaration is in response to the extensive flooding and large amounts of hail that led to damage across downtown and east Greeley.

See photos from Greeley on May 29, 2024 after an intense hailstorm that brought flooding. CBS

As of Thursday, the City of Greeley estimates total damage at more than $1.45 million.

The city urges anyone who hasn't reported damages to Weld County Government to make a report at https://report-co-weld.orioncentral.com. According to the city, "This form is not intended for insurance claims or immediate response. It is imperative for Weld County and the City of Greeley to gather accurate data on the extent of the damage incurred."

According to the city, staff have been working since the storm hit on Tuesday night to clean and clear city streets, assess damage and provide equipment to help support those impacted by the storm.

The declaration will go before the Greeley City Council on June 4 to continue the disaster declaration by resolution.