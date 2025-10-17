Northern Colorado city to vote on opening homeless shelter year-round

The City of Greeley could soon open a year-round overnight homeless shelter. The city council is expected to vote on Tuesday night whether or not to further fund the United Way of Weld County shelter, located on the southern edge of the city. It would expand its services to be an overnight shelter throughout the year.

Currently the shelter, known as the "Housing Navigation Center," is only open November 1 through April 15 each year as the city saves money by closing the overnight services during warmer months. However, in 2024, the city tested extending their overnight service by offering it through the end of June.

Data showed the demand by the homeless community remained high even during warmer months, underscoring the need for an overnight shelter with beds even in the summer and fall.

The issue of housing for the homeless has been in the headlines throughout Northern Colorado for months now, especially following the closure of Loveland's tent camp and a fire at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission which forced them to close the building and lose beds.

"There is increased anxiety this year with decreased capacity in Fort Collins and Loveland," said Melanie Woolman, CEO of United Way of Weld County.

Woolman said Greeley has long funded the overnight shelter during the winter in an effort to make sure Colorado's freezing nights do not threaten the safety of the unhoused.

"Those are of course the most dangerous months of the year when it comes to exposure and sleeping outdoors," Woolman said.

However, Woolman said United Way needs a significant increase in funding in order to further offer their overnight beds through warmer months.

"We are short about $1.1 million in funding in order to make this space year-round," Woolman said.

United Way offers showers, laundry, food and more to the unhoused through the facility. A team of staff members also works to provide stability with those in need, including trying to help them find ways to get housing and jobs.

"Stability is the number one thing we know will help folks for this community," Woolman said. "If people know they can come to this space every single night of the year and have a safe place to be, a warm place to be, and a meal, that goes a long way."

The shelter currently only has the capability to house 60 people any night.

"(During the winter) we see the need spike closer to 70 to 80 people," Woolman said.

Woolman encouraged the city council in Greeley to adopt funding for a year-round overnight shelter, saying it ultimately could help save taxpayers money by reducing the amount of time and resources police and paramedics have to dedicate to those having to sleep outdoors during the night.

"The whole entire community is safer when people have a place to go," Woolman said.